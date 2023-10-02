Roundup: Taylor Swift Brings Friends to Travis Kelce's Game; Tim Wakefield Dies at 57; Adam Copeland Debuts in AEW
Taylor Swift showed up with quite an entourage Sunday night ... Matt Gaetz threatens to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker ... McCarthy vows he'll survive Gaetz gambit ... Police search for nine-year-old abducted from New York campground ... Dow futures jump as government avoids shutdown ... Why American can't stop unauthorized migration ... Ethics have become a huge issue for the Supreme Court ... Americans are still spending like there's no tomorrow ... Bill Maher thanked his writers in return to show ... SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP talks to resume on Monday ... Tre-Davious White feared to have torn Achilles ... The Astros won the AL West as full MLB postseason bracket is set ... Full MLB postseason schedule ... Aaron Rodgers returned to the Jets amid Achilles rehab ...
RIP Tim Wakefield.
Edge made his surprise AEW debut.
A ridiculous move that was pretty baller.
C.J. Stroud sounds like the leader the Houston Texans need.
