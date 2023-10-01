The Bears Need to Fire Matt Eberflus Immediately
On Sunday, the Chicago Bears finally got the performance they've been begging for from quarterback Justin Fields and they went out and wasted it. Given how things went down during Chicago's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos, head coach Matt Eberflus needs to be relieved of his duties immediately.
The Bears led the Broncos 28-7 early in the third quarter and their defense gave the game away, while Eberflus made a number of puzzling decisions. Side note: Eberflus is a defensive coach, so his team allowing 24 points in the second half to a Broncos team that has been struggling is pretty embarrassing.
That's nothing compared to the utterly insane decision he made with 2:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bears faced a fourth-and-1 at Denver's 18-yard line with the score tied 28-28. Eberflus first opted to send his offense back onto the field in an attempt to draw the Broncos offsides. When that didn't happen, the Bears wasted a timeout and had a conference about what to do next. For some reason, they opted to go for it, when a chip shot field goal would have given them the lead late. Running back Khalil Herbert was stuffed for no gain, giving the ball back to the Broncos.
You can guess what happened next. The Broncos rushed down the field and took the lead on a 51-yard field goal from Wil Lutz.
On the ensuing drive, Fields threw an interception after forcing a throw while trying to move the team down the field. Other than that, he was nearly perfect on the day. Fields finished the game completing 28 of 35 passes for 335 yards with four touchdowns and that one interception. It was his best game in the NFL. And Eberflus' defense and horrible decision-making wasted it.
It was so bad, Bears fans resorted to wearing bags on their heads.
Can't blame them.
Eberflus was 3-14 in his first season and has the Bears off to an 0-4 start this year. He has shown absolutely no indication he has the decision-making ability to be an NFL head coach. Chicago should cut ties immediately.