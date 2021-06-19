Roundup: Taylor Swift to Re-Record 'Red'; Foo Fighters Announce Disco Album; Jazz Collapse, Clippers Advance
Joe Biden marks 300 million vaccine shots administered ... Mike Pence heckled at conservative event ... Alex Harvill died attempting world record motorcycle jump ... The Dow fell more than 500 points on Friday ... Israel-Palestine vaccine deal collapses ... U.S. military steps up withdrawal from Middle East ... The post-COVID luxury spending boom has begun ... Taylor Swift is going to re-record "Red" ... Pacific Theatres files for Chapter 7 ... Foo Fighters announced a new disco album ... Full U.S. Open leaderboard ... Celtics narrow coaching search ... Boston also traded Kemba Walker and a first-round pick for Al Horford ... Mexico will play two World Cup qualifiers in empty stadiums due to derogatory fan chants ... Bradley Beal, Devin Booker to play in Olympics ... Shohei Ohtani will be in the Home Run Derby ... The Sixers beat the Hawks to force Game 7 ... The Jazz collapsed as the Clippers reached the Western Conference finals ...
Why the Celtics traded Kemba Walker [Sports Illustrated]
The unintended costs of MLB's "sticky" new rules [FanSided]
Is the Loki variant even a Loki? [The Ringer]
Expect the unexpected from the Delta variant [The Atlantic]
Inside Chris Harrison's shocking downfall as host of The Bachelor franchise [Variety]
What is Gerrit Cole even whining about? [The Big Lead]
Ryan Crouser shattered the world record in the shot put at the U.S. Track and Field Trials. It had stood for 31 years:
Elizabeth Olsen stared down the Hot Ones gauntlet and survived:
Conan O'Brien's full interview with JB Smoove:
Bowling for Soup -- "Surf Colorado"
Some extra music for your Saturday. The Smashing Pumpkins -- "Today"