Shohei Ohtani Home Run Derby Hype Video Is Fantastic
Shohei Ohtani will be participating in the 2021 Home Run Derby and we couldn't be more excited about it. The news is so big, Ohtani even had a sweet hype video accompany the announcement. Seriously, check it out and tell me you're not excited.
Now we're just hoping somehow Ohtani hits and pitches during the All-Star Game, which would be awesome.
Ohtani is currently hitting .270, and he ranks third in Major League Baseball in home runs (19), 10th in RBI (47) and seventh in OPS (.969). On the mound he's 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 73 strikeouts against 29 walks in 53.1 innings. What he's doing is unprecedented in baseball history.
The 26-year-old is one of the biggest stars in MLB right now and the league needs to make every concession to feature him on its biggest stage. Unfortunately his Los Angeles Angels aren't helping with that pursuit.
The Angels are stuck in yet another middling season. They're currently 34-35 and 8.5 games behind the Oakland Athletics in the American League West. That's despite having the All-Star trio of Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.
All-Star week is a chance for Ohtani to be featured prominently. Having him in the Home Run Derby is a great start.