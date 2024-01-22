CBS Used a Heart Wipe Transition to Show Taylor Swift After Second Travis Kelce Touchdown
Travis Kelce scored his second touchdown of the evening against the Buffalo Bills early in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL Divisional Round game. Kelce took a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes and got to the pylon. After review officials decided the touchdown counted and CBS showed Taylor Swift inside the boisterous Kelce family box right before going to commercial. To get to the shot they used a heart wipe transition, like a kid trying to ask someone to prom via PowerPoint.
And yes, Romo again suggested that Swift and Kelce are married.
Yes, that's a still shirtless Jason Kelce in the background while Taylor Swift gets attacked by Brittany Mahomes. If Swift and Kelce are still together in about 10 months that image should certainly be in contention for a possible Christmas card.
This has to be the first time in history that this particular graphic was used during an NFL Playoff game. It's the kind of thing you might see in-stadium on a Kiss Cam, but to put a heart wipe on a broadcast?