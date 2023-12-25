Taylor Swift Showed Up to Chiefs-Raiders With Santa Clause
By Liam McKeone
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the NFL's Christmas Day slate by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. As has been the case all season, the B-plot for the contest was all about Taylor Swift's potential attendance. She did indeed choose to watch Travis Kelce instead of posting up by her tree, but brought Christmas with her in a rather literal way.
That's right. Swift pulled up to Arrowhead with Santa Clause in tow.
And to just nip this in the bud, that is not Travis Kelce. He showed up wearing normal clothes and a Santa hat. Odds are it's a family member who wanted to have some fun with the outrageous attention paid to Swift wherever she goes. A shot into her booth after kickoff seems to suggest as much, anyway.
Given the nature of the holiday and her proximity to the kids Swift will probably keep her reactions more PG than last week's game against the New England Patriots. But football fans know even the best intentions can't stop the gut reaction sometimes.
Something to keep an eye on as Christmas goes on.