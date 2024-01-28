Taylor Swift So Excited She Didn't Know What to Do After Travis Kelce Touchdown
By Liam McKeone
Sunday's AFC Championship Game was entertaining from the very beginning, and even before that. Prior to kickoff the Kansas City Chiefs got into a scuffle with a Baltimore Raven and Travis Kelce beefed with Justin Tucker over a tee. Then the Chiefs opted to defer on the opening kickoff, forced the Ravens to punt, and then walked down the field to score the first touchdown of the game.
And of course it was all thanks to the Patrick Mahomes-Kelce connection. The duo converted a fourth-and-two near midfield before scoring on a long touchdown pass a few plays later. It was a tremendous catch and an even better throw. The excitement was palpable in the Taylor Swift booth, where the famous pop star was captured by CBS cameras so caught up in the emotion of the moment that (much like Ron Burgundy) she didn't know what to do with her hands.
That's playoff football right there. Incoherent screaming and looking around for someone to celebrate with, even though she's surrounded by people doing the exact same thing. Confusion and ecstasy all bundled into one five-second shot.
It probably won't be the last of those moments, either. Kelce has been cooking with gas since the playoffs began. The Ravens are in for a long day handling him, no matter what else happens.