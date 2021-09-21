The Superdome Roof is On Fire in New Orleans
It was a standard Tuesday afternoon in New Orleans when the Caesar's Superdome roof apparently caught on fire. It appears to be a small segment of the roof that caught aflame. Here are some pictures and videos from those on the ground.
As I have asked in the two previous entries of the Stadium On Fire series at The Big Lead, how the hell does this happen? The structure of these stadiums are all metal and concrete. It's one thing if the field catches on fire, but this is something else.
Perhaps it is a signal flare from Sean Payton to announce Taysom Hill is taking over Jameis Winston's starting spot a la the College of Cardinals and selecting a new pope. We'll let you know if that's the case.