Super Bowl LVIII Ratings Predictions: Will Taylor Swift Bump the Numbers?
By The Big Lead
The Super Bowl LVIII matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. One of the many subplots that will be discussed in the two-week ramp-up to the Big Game will be RATINGZ. The people love to talk viewership and the Super Bowl, as the most-watched television event in the country year-in and year-out, always puts up some stupidly large numbers.
Last year's Super Bowl, for example, brought in just shy of 115 million viewers-- a notable number because it was the highest since the 2014 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Technically last year was also the highest-viewed Super Bowl ever, but out-of-home viewing was included for only the second time ever so the all-time numbers are a bit skewed.
Regardless, we gather here today to wonder if Super Bowl LVIII will top its predecessor and continue the positive viewership trend for the NFL (which is king). The Taylor Swift effect is also a real thing that has to be taken into consideration. How many people who wouldn't otherwise watch will be planted on the couch in anticipation of her attendance? We have no idea, but we're going to take a guess, even as the world remains in the dark about whether or not Swift will actually be there.
Thus, your favorite ratings analysts at The Big Lead dot com have put together their predictions for Super Bowl LVIII ratings. Please hold your applause until the end.
Super Bowl Ratings Predictions
108 Million Viewers -- Liam McKeone
I think the Swift viewership bump is definitely tangible and quantifiable but I simply do not know how much of an impact it'll have on the Super Bowl. I certainly don't think it'll push viewership over the record-breaking line, and three of the last five Super Bowls have checked in at less than 100 million viewers. This year's game being a rematch could help in theory; casual fans are familiar with the main characters and storylines. But it is just that-- a rematch. Not really a rivalry. There isn't Patriots-Giants juice here. And while Mahomes is operating at peak powers this is the worst version of the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl yet, which matters because every analyst has been crowing as much on televisions across the country for months. The presence of Swift and the rematch concept will get the ratings over 100 million but it won't get much further. - LM
127 Million Viewers -- Kyle Koster
When initially contacted about this idea my first inclination was to say 200 million just so Front Office Sports or any of the other outlets who absolutely adore ratings would have to quiver at my audacity. Maybe even a standalone post about the Taylor Swift effect translating into another 85 million viewers. But that would be stupid and they told me as much. That said, is it entirely insane to think that a 10 percent increase over last year is possible? Patrick Mahomes has only gotten to be more of a presence. Travis Kelce is arguably the biggest celebrity in the NFL. Having the Detroit Lions would have been really cool in the underdog department but the San Francisco 49ers are a solid, venerable brand. We don't know for sure what Swift's plans are. I'm just telling you, if she's there and it's a bit of a globe-trotting spectacle, I don't think 130 million is out of the question. - KK
130 Million* Viewers -- Ryan Phillips
Yes, I'm putting an asterisk by my prediction because as baseball has taught us, there's nothing more exciting than a record being broken with a caveat. If Taylor Swift does, indeed, show up to Las Vegas for the game, ratings will be massive. If she's not there, I still think this year's game will top last year's, but I don't think it'll get to 130 million. The Chiefs are a juggernaut in the mold of the Patriots, the 49ers have a large national following thanks to their success in the 80's and 90's and it should be a good, competitive game to keep fans engaged. My only concern is the lack of a superstar quarterback across from Mahomes. Brock Purdy is a great story but his name doesn't move the needle nationally yet. Still, the Chiefs have become increasingly popular, and if the Swifties are engaged, this could go massive. - RP
1 Viewer -- Stephen Douglas
On the one hand, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have reached Tom Brady / New England Patriots levels for interest. We're watching a dynasty and greatness in real time, featuring a player who could end up being considered the best quarterback of all-time. As noted above, the 49ers bring a national fanbase from their success two decades ago and they've also been pretty good lately, which has awakened all those people in puffy starter jackets looking for one more reason to rub it in the face of Cowboys fans. The last time these teams met in the Super Bowl they crossed the 100 million mark and now Taylor Swift might be there and how else could you see her five times in three second intervals over that exact four hour period? I'm open to suggestions. So it seems like the Swift bump could actually push this game into record numbers, but what no one else in media understands is that we're playing Price is Right rules so I'm predicting one viewer in case everyone else goes over. That viewer's name? Taylor Swift. That's right, she's not going to the game because she's going to stay in Tokyo and watch at 8 a.m. local time on Monday, which is a great way to start any week. - SD