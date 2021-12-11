Roundup: Massive Storm Hits Midwest; Lili Reinhart Has a New Look; Steve Kerr to Coach Team USA
The Midwest is being hit by a massive storm ... Supreme Court allows challenges to Texas abortion law ... Peloton stock drops big time ... S&P 500 closed at a record on Friday ... Inflation is still a major concern ... GM plans massive electric vehicle projects for Michigan ... Joe Biden and others paid tribute at Bob Dole's funeral ... Tom Holland discussed Spider-Man and his future ... "Six Feet Under" follow-up in development at HBO ... Lili Reinhart has a new look ... Steve Kerr will take over as Team USA head coach ... Duke landed five-star Mark Mitchell ... Virginia hired Clemson OC Tony Elliott as head coach ... Notre Dame star duo skipping bowl, turning pro ... All the latest from the MLB lockout ... LaVar Ball takes a shot at Michael Jordan ...
Kevin Durant vs. Trae Young got spicy Friday night:
Snoop Dogg introduced the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night:
Keanu laughing at NFTs is good for the soul:
Louis The Child (w/Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler) -- "Little Things"