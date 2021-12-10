LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Shouldn't Take Advice From Michael Jordan
LaVar Ball was apparently worried he hadn't been in the news for a while and decided to pop off again. On Thursday, Hoopsview posted a quote from the Ball family patriarch where he said his son, LaMelo Ball, shouldn't seek advice from Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan because MJ doesn't know the modern game and hasn't won a title recently.
Here's the full quote:
“How often does he seek out advice from Michael Jordan? Never! What advice he gonna give him? You tell me what advice he gonna give him. … When the last time he won a championship? And the game has changed. What’s he gonna tell him?”
Oh boy.
This is the typical bluster you'd expect from Ball, only supercharged. Jordan is the greatest player of all-time and understands basketball -- and the NBA -- better than all but a handful of humans on the planet. Why hasn't he won a championship since 1998? Well, he played for the Washington Wizards and owns the Charlotte Hornets. Those franchises have never been regular contenders.
To Jordan's credit, he owns and runs the team that drafted LaMelo. So maybe he knows what he's doing.
The 20-year-old Ball defied most expectations in his rookie season and his been excellent again this year. Through 24 games, LaMelo has averaged 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. He's shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range. His PER this season (21.22) is nearly four points higher than during his rookie season (17.61). The sky is the limit for the youngest Ball brother.
Maybe LaVar should just stop talking and let his sons play ball. Unfortunately, we've been saying that for six year. Hasn't happened yet, so don't hold your breath.