Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless Played the Hits(?) After Another Dallas Cowboys Playoff Loss
The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 48-32, in an NFL Wild Card matchup. With the loss, the Cowboys came up short of their goal to win the Super Bowl yet again. And with the end of their season old co-workers Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless broke out their most popular(?) and enduring bits.
Skip Bayless again made his wife record him walking into the kitchen to throw away Dallas Cowboys merchandise. Bayless just keeps throwing out the same jerseys because who cares really? He most recently threw out the same Micah Parsons jersey just a few weeks ago. At least this time he threw them all into the clean garbage bag. Hats too.
The major concern here is that the garbage can appears to be broken. If the foot mechanism no longer works he and Ernestine are going to have to buy a new one. Even if you're just throwing out old Ezekiel Elliott jerseys you don't want to touch the bin every single time.
Ten minutes later Stephen A. Smith posted his own video. Whenever the Cowboys lose he pans to himself and then laughs. And then he yells about the game.
Tomorrow he'll probably wear a cowboy hat on First Take. People will apparently enjoy this because he keeps doing it. Time is a flat circle. Until Dallas wins a Super Bowl, this is what we will continue to be subjected to after the team's season ends. So basically, we're all trapped here forever.