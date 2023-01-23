Skip Bayless Throws Dak Prescott Jersey in the Trash After Cowboys Loss
Skip Bayless loves nothing more than performative outrage, so Sunday's NFL slate was perfect for him. After his beloved Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Bayless wanted us to know he'd had enough.
Bayless filmed himself stomping into frame and throwing his Dak Prescott jersey into an empty trash can.
Video evidence below:
It's the huffing an puffing that makes this video for me. Notice how he makes sure you see it's Prescott's jersey by showing you the name on it? Bayless is nothing if not a master of his craft.
If you're thinking that video looks familiar, you'd be correct! In November of 2019 -- oh how naive we all were about the world then -- Bayless threw his Ezekiel Elliott jersey in the trash after the Cowboys lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
I know some of you are thinking the same thing I am: Bayless is wearing a Prescott jersey in that video and it's different than the one he threw away in Sunday night's video. Again, you are correct. That means Skip has a spare in his closet for next year when he decides Prescott is good again.
I'm sure we'll hear plenty about this tomorrow on First Things First.