Skip Bayless Trashes Yet Another Cowboys Jersey
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys were annihilated by the Buffalo Bills. The Cowboys entered the game as arguably the best team in the NFL, and left battered and bruised after a 31-10 defeat that wasn't as close as the score might indicate. After the game, Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless recorded a video of himself throwing his Micah Parsons jersey in the trash.
Watch:
We've become accustomed to this act over the years and the act is getting a bit tired. I mean, does the man have an unlimited jersey budget?
Cowboys fans have a reason to be upset. The Bills outgained Dallas 351 to 195, and Buffalo rushed for 266 yards. Dak Prescott, who entered the game as the MVP favorite, completed 21 of 34 passes for 134 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. I think it's fair to say we have a new favorite.
Again, Dallas was a massive disappointment this weekend but I'm not sure we need to see Bayless trash any more jerseys.