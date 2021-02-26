The Snyder Cut of Justice League is Reportedly Four Hours-Long, Which is the Funniest Possible Length
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 26, 2021, 2:41 PM EST
The legendary "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is going be four hours, one minute and 28 seconds long, according to a Twitter user who is being cited by movie Twitter. If true, this is quite obviously the funniest possible length for a movie.
That means that Snyder's Justice League is more than an hour longer than Saving Private Ryan, Heat, Scarface, The Godfather, Braveheart, Casino, The Wolf of Wall Street and the first two Lord of the Rings movies. It's only 59.5 minutes longer than The Deer Hunter.
It's 50 minutes longer than Gandhi, 45 minutes longer than Schindler's List, 41 minutes longer than The Godfather II, and 40 minutes longer than Return of the King. It's about a half-hour longer than Ben-Hur and it is three minutes longer than Gone With the Wind.
You could watch Mad Max: Fury Road twice in that time. Or Toy Story three times. Or Before Sunset, The Night Before Christmas, and The Land Before Time and still have 26 minutes to spare.
This movie has the potential to be the most bloated and pointless cinematic mess of the 21st Century. This movie was two hours when it was released three years ago. Whatever it takes to get Jared Leto's Jesus Joker in there, I guess.
Still, four hours, one minute and 28 seconds. That is a hilariously long movie. It's the kind of movie that makes you wonder if we really are living in a society.
We'll find out for sure on March 18th (two weeks before Godzilla vs. Kong) when it hits HBO Max.