Roundup: Shelley Hennig Talks 'Obliterated'; Pistons Losing Streak hits 25; Dodgers Sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Shooting at University of Prague leaves 14 dead, 25 wounded ... Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault ... Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy ... Stocks bounced back in a big way on Thursday ... U.S. to back U.N. measure to allow more aid into Gaza ... Latest news from the Israel-Hamas war ... Inflation is closing in on Fed's target ... "The Gilded Age" renewed for Season 3 ... A review of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" ... Yoshinobu Yamamoto signs with Dodgers for $325 million ... The Rams beat the Saints to close in on a playoff spot ... Pistons losing streak hits 25 ... Florida State looking for ACC exit ... Kirk Herbstreit butchered Shohei Ohtani's name ...
Kenny Payne was supposed to save Louisville, can he? [The Athletic]
The Iron Claw will put you in an emotional headlock [The Ringer]
The Rams are rolling thanks to a great rookie class [Sports Illustrated]
Aaron Rodgers played four snaps and swallowed the Jets' season [ESPN]
Inside the making of Poor Things [The Hollywood Reporter]
Ian Eagle crushed the call of Travis Scott spilling a drink [The Big Lead]
Victor Wembanyama can play.
The trailer for The Regime has been released.
The Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza was entertaining as hell.
Shelley Hennig discussed Netflix's Obliterated.
The trailer for Hulu's Self Reliance is out.
