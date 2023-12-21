Ian Eagle Really Enjoyed Calling Travis Scott's Spilled Drink
By Kyle Koster
The New York Knicks traveled to Brooklyn yesterday to play the Nets. Travis Scott sat close enough to give each team high-fives and to slap a referee, but the other side of that coin is that he was right in the heart of the action and at risk of having expensive concession food or drink be lost to spillage. Which is precisely what happened early in the fourth quarter as the visiting Knicks were enjoying a sizable lead.
Ian Eagle, who like all the top broadcasters excels at making the rather mundane exciting, was fired up about it and offered a passionate call while the replay was shown.
Eagle was unsure if he'd seen celebrity spillage to this magnitude. That drink really exploded. It was funny, plus the person tasked with cleaning up the mess probably got a kick out of being pressed into action by Travis Scott of all people. A win-win-win. Or actually a win-win-loss because the Nets went down for a fourth consecutive time and now sit below .500.