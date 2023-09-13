Roundup: Shakira Performs at VMAs; NSYNC Reunites; Max Scherzer Exits With Injury
Kevin McCarthy orders Biden impeachment inquiry ... CDC recommends updated COVID shot ... El Chapo's wife to be released from prison ... Everything Apple announced at latest event ... Tech stocks brought the market down on Tuesday ... The flooding in Libya has been catastrophic, deadly ... Pennsylvania prison escapee is now armed ... A review of "Poolman" ... Shakira's performance at the VMAs ... Rachel McAdams is set to make her Broadway debut ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumored to be dating ... Alabama condemns racist language aimed at Texas players ... Oklahoma City building new arena for Thunder ... The Maui Invitational will relocate to Honolulu ... Max Scherzer left Rangers game with an injury ...
Shakira's medley from the VMAs.
NSYNC reunited to present Taylor Swift with Best Pop Award at the VMAs.
Highlights from the USMNT's 4-0 win over Oman.
Run DMC -- "Walk This Way" (ft. Aerosmith)