Five San Francisco 49ers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Ray-Ray McCloud
McCloud was always supposed to be a depth option when the 49ers gave him a two-year, $4 million contract in 2022. That's just what he's been, totaling 26 receptions for 378 yards and a touchdown in two seasons with the franchise. McCloud missed the beginning of the season after undergoing wrist surgery and never really got going. He finished the regular season with 12 receptions for 135 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 11.3 yards per catch. He added 30 yards on three rushes.
McCloud is a bit of a gadget player who never found a role in San Francisco on offense and hasn't moved the needle on special teams. He was named second-team All-Pro for his kick returning skills in Pittsburgh in 2020 but has underwhelmed with San Francisco; in 2023 he averaged only 8.5 yards per punt return and 22.5 yards per kickoff return. He's 27 and the 49ers can find better depth options, as well as a better returner.