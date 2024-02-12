Five San Francisco 49ers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Javon Kinlaw
Kinlaw was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after looking like a beast at defensive tackle for South Carolina. Unfortunately he's never lived up to that billing. The 49ers didn't pick up his fifth-year option and that signaled his future was not going to be by the Bay unless he had a huge year. He did not. In four seasons, Kinlaw has five sacks and only 70 tackles. In 2023 he's played in 17 games, with 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks. His PFF rating is 49.6, which ain't great.
Kinlaw has the physical tools to be a dominant interior defensive lineman. He just hasn't figured it out yet and is stuck behind Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave in San Francisco. Someone will surely be more interested in giving him playing time and will pay him accordingly. San Francisco will not, and the 49ers will look elsewhere for developed depth who can contribute to a contending team when called upon.