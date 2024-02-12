Five San Francisco 49ers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Randy Gregory
Like Young, the 49ers worked a trade for Gregory midseason. The results have not been good. San Francisco only sent a seventh-rounder to the Denver Broncos for Gregory, which is fortunate because Gregory has only produced 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games. His PFF rating is a dismal 45.5, even if he did manage to sack Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
Gregory is 31, headed into free agency and has managed 5.5 sacks over the past three seasons. The 49ers could do far better when looking for a backup off the edge. Gregory is likely to find a minimum deal from a team desperate to create pressure on the quarterback. San Francisco won't be that team.