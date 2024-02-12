Five San Francisco 49ers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
3 of 6
Sam Darnold
Brock Purdy's backups are currently Darnold and Brandon Allen who, at 31, has thrown 20 passes since 2021. Darnold is hitting free agency and while bringing him back would likely be cheap, I wouldn't be surprised if the Niners opt to go outside the organization for a veteran backup.
Darnold saw action in 10 games this season and was serviceable. He completed 28 of 46 passes (60.9 percent), for 297 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. His passer rating (85.1) and QBR (49.6) weren't great, but weren't horrid. Darnold is locked in as a career backup, but the 49ers could do better on the open market.