Five San Francisco 49ers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Chase Young
The 49ers sent a third-round pick to the Washington Commanders in November to land the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in an attempt to bolster their pass rush. The results have been decidedly mixed. Young has enormous potential off the edge but was so up-and-down in Washington that the team declined the fifth-year rookie option on the former No. 2 overall pick. Young has 7.5 sacks this season -- 2.5 with the Niners -- and Pro Football Focus has him with a good grade of 74.4.
To bring him back, San Francisco would have to overpay on Young's current production. That's not a smart move for an inconsistent player, especially with his middling postseason performance. One Super Bowl sack is not enough to make San Fran reconsider. The Niners are usually smart with these decisions, so it feels like they'll let someone else overpay for the 24-year-old and go find someone else to take his place.