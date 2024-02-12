Five San Francisco 49ers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
The San Francisco 49ers had a tremendous season and it finally came to a close as they lost the Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-22 overtime defeat was an incredibly painful loss that will linger for a long time in the Bay Area. But now it is time to turn their attention to the offseason, where change awaits as the money gets tight and they embark upon defending their NFC title.
As of now, the Niners are set to have about $1.4 million in cap space available. That number will obviously change as a few players are likely to restructure their deals. Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward and Arik Armstead could all rework their teams to open up more space to add improvements. But the 49ers will have to let some guys walk this offseason. Why? Because quarterback Brock Purdy is currently the best bargain in sports, as he's set to make $1 million next season and $1.1 million in 2025. That's likely to kick up by about $30 million a year soon and San Francisco needs to start preparing for that eventuality.
Here's a look at five players who won't be with the 49ers next season.