BREAKING: Russell Wilson Did Not Encourage Broncos Country to Ride
The Denver Broncos participated in another regrettable primetime game last night, falling 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime. They are now 2-4 on the season and look listless. Russell Wilson, the high-priced free-agent quarterback, looked alone in an otherwise empty room during his postgame media availability. He was dressed to the nines but his energy level barely got to four as he tried to make sense of why it's been so difficult to score points this season.
Perhaps it's that lingering shoulder problem. Or something adjacent to the latissimus dorsi that's being problematic. Whatever it is, the vibe is bad.
Savvy consumers will notice Wilson exited without using his catchphrase "Broncos Country, Let's Ride." This is after it appeared muted in recent weeks as the bad times set in.
Honestly, this makes me feel a bit sad. This guy has taken a lot of grief this year and people are openly taking shots at his personality. On the other hand, that's what the money is for, per Don Draper.
Big picture, it's definitely worth wondering if one of the best quarterbacks of the decade is ever going to look like his old self again. If forced to guess, I'm leaning on the side of pessimism. Of course, that doesn't preclude the Broncos from changing the system and improving on defense and trying to Peyton Manning their way to a Super Bowl. Wilson is a cerebral player and could be an extremely effective game-manager when the time comes.
So perhaps Broncos Country, Let's Ride is simply on hiatus. We can only hope. Because we already miss it.