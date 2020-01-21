Roundup: The Athletic Raises $50 Million, Glenn Greenwald Charged With Cybercrimes in Brazil
By Liam McKeone | Jan 21 2020
The Athletic raises $50 million in latest round of funding... Injured rugby player scolded by doctor for TikTok dance videos... Glenn Greenwald charged with cybercrimes in Brazil... Drug dealer whose T-shirt advertised his phone number jailed... Ancient aquatic system older than the pyramids unearthed by wildfires in Australia... US to join one trillion trees initiative... U.S. Supreme Court lets Flint, Michigan residents sue over water contamination... Altered Carbon returning to Netflix for Season 2 on February 27th... Rudy Gay says a good pregame outfit can have a positive impact on the court... Officials scramble to handle mysterious pneumonia-like virus in China... Dentist in Alaska has been convicted on dozens of charges after he was filmed extracting a patient's tooth as he stood on a hoverboard... Epic Games bans signaling from Esports competitions... Is NeNe Leaks leaving "Real Houswives of Atlanta"?... Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson's disease... North Korea bans foreign tourists in effort to prevent virus spreading
The Mysterious Lawyer X: Inside "The Biggest Criminal Police-Corruption Conspiracy in the History of the Western world." [California Sunday]
Chris Paul Has a Purpose in Oklahoma City [SI]
The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in the Bellagio fountain and transport prospects by boat to the stage as they're drafted. I have questions. [The Big Lead]
N.K. Jemisin's Dream Worlds [New Yorker]
Why McDonald's Coke Tastes So Good [Mental Floss]
