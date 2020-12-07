Roundup: Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized with COVID-19; Critics Buzzing About Gal Gadot and 'Wonder Woman 1984'
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 7, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 ... SpaceX launched a new ship into orbit on Sunday ... Joe Biden taps Xavier Becerra to lead HHS ... Stock futures rose slightly heading into the new week ... Donald Trump could be hurting GOP's chances in Georgia Senate runoff ... The Georgia Senate debates were Sunday night ... Mount Everest has a new official height ... Critics have seen "Wonder Woman 1984" and reviews are incredibly positive ... Floyd Mayweather announces he'll box Logan Paul in an exhibition ... Sienna Miller opened up about her breakup with Jude Law ... Kristin Cavallari is on vacation ... Netflix won't add "fiction" disclaimer to "The Crown" ... "The Croods 2" topped the box office again ... The Eagles benched Carson Wentz in favor of Jalen Hurts on Sunday ... Aaron Rodgers topped 400 career touchdown passes ... The Rams took back the NFC West lead ... Zion Williamson won't have a minutes restriction this season ... Alex Bregman got married ...
Tell us how you really feel, Geoff:
Jason Bateman's episode of Saturday Night Live was pretty great:
But first, Pearl Jam -- "Yellow Ledbetter"
Another? Sure! Here's "State of Love and Trust" from their 1992 appearance on MTV Unplugged: