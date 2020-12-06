Carson Wentz Benched, Jalen Hurts in for the Philadelphia Eagles
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 6, 2020, 6:27 PM EST
It finally happened. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles benched Carson Wentz and put Jalen Hurts in the game. The move came with the Eagles trailing the Green Bay Packers 20-3 in the third quarter and Wentz turning in another awful performance.
While Wentz's offensive line was awful, so was he. He was 6-of-15 for 79 yards and had taken four sacks when he was pulled.
Hurts' first drive didn't lead to points but he did move the ball and his first pass was a 34-yard completion to Jalen Reagor.
That pass represented the team's first and second-round picks hooking up for a big gain. Reagor has been underused by Wentz and the Eagles this season after dealing with a thumb injury. In six games entering this week the deep threat had only 19 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdowns. Hurts looked for him immediately.
We'll see if this holds up or if Doug Pederson is just giving Wentz a breather, but Philly fans have been begging for Hurts for weeks.