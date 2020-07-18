Roundup: John Lewis Dies; Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Cancer Fight; Lucy Hale is Dating Colton Underwood
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 18 2020
Civil Rights icon and congressman John Lewis has died at 80 ... Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her liver cancer has returned ... Alex Trebek's fight against pancreatic cancer isn't going well ... Amazon stock had its worst week since February ... U.S. breaks record for new coronavirus cases in one day ... Millions who likely had COVID-19 have gone uncounted ... A former personal assistant of Fahim Saleh's has been charged with murdering and dismembering the tech CEO ... The Pentagon has banned the Confederate flag from military bases worldwide ... The White House is blocking CDC officials from testifying before Congress about reopening schools ... Donald Trump's properties have made more than $17 million from his campaign and the RNC since 2016 ... Trump is facing some really bad poll numbers ... U.S. jobs recovery looks to be slowing amid COVID-19 surge ... Rob Gronkowski's Madden 21 rating is ridiculous ... Kenny Stills was cleared of felony charges after Breonna Taylor protest arrest ... Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell left the NBA's bubble for a family emergency ... Ron Rivera doesn't regret taking the Washington job ... The NTSB has released more information on the Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash from last summer ... Lucy Hale and former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood are dating ...
A list of celebrity couples who have divorced during the coronavirus pandemic [Page Six]
The Atlantic 10 has a plan other conferences could learn from [The Athletic]
How New York activists revealed police department secrets [The New Yorker]
Will this shorter MLB season be better for the sport? [The Ringer]
The song of the summer is in chaos [The Atlantic]
Dallas is wasting the luckiest quarterback run in NFL history [Sports Illustrated]
The stats from Bryson DeChambeau's meltdown on the 15th hole on Friday:
Colin Jost told Howard Stern a story about sh*tting is pants while golfing:
A classic from Bruno Mars: