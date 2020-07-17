Rob Gronkowski Has 95 Rating in Madden NFL 21, Which is Ridiculous
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 17 2020
Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 NFL season, but most assume he won't be as dominant as he was for years with the New England Patriots. Apparently, the ratings gurus for Madden NFL 21 didn't get the memo.
The Madden folks unveiled ratings for tight ends on Friday and Gronk came in at a 95. That made him the third-ranked tight end in the NFL behind George Kittle (98) and Travis Kelce (97). It also put him far ahead of Zach Ertz (90), Austin Hooper (89), Evan Engram (88), Jared Cook (87), Mark Andrews (86), Greg Olsen (86) and Darren Waller (85).
I'm sorry but after a year away from the sport there's no way Gronkowski should be rated that high. He's one of the greatest tight ends of all-time but he was in decline during his final season with the Patriots before retiring. During the 2018 campaign he limped his way through 13 games and his numbers weren't great. He finished with 47 catches for 682 yards and three scores.
I realize Gronkowski was dealing with a ton of nagging injuries at that time but we have no reason to believe the 31-year-old will ever reach the highs of his earlier years. Especially after a year away from the game.
Yeah, it's a bit silly to get fired up over Madden ratings, but I think everyone can agree Gronk's is far too high.