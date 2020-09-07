Roundup: California Struck by Heatwave; Novak Djokovic Disqualified; Kendall Jenner Avoids Blake Griffin
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 07 2020
Los Angeles recorded its highest temperature on record on Sunday ... A COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to be available before the end of 2020 ... Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 states ... Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open for hitting a line judge ... Lou Brock died at 81 years old on Sunday ... Congress and the White House are close on a deal to avoid a government shutdown ... Postmaster General Louis DeJoy accused of committing fundraising-related felonies for years ... College towns are the latest front in the fight against COVID-19 ... California is facing massive wildfires again ... Large companies are recruiting their employees to be poll workers ... Julian Assange is back in court ... "Tenet" made $20 million in its U.S. debut and has topped $150 million globally ... The Bucks managed to survive on Sunday despite a Giannis Antetokounmpo injury ... The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Josh Rosen to their practice squad ... Takeaways from cutdown day in the NFL ... Deshaun Watson's massive new contract includes a no-trade clause ... Kendall Jenner narrowly avoided an awkward run-in with Blake Griffin ...
I may have to watch Ted Lasso after seeing this video:
Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to be awesome:
Green Day never fails to start a week off right: