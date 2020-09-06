Novak Djokovic Disqualified From the U.S. Open For Striking a Ball at a Line Judge
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 06 2020
Novak Djokovic is the No. 1 tennis player in the world and was an overwhelming favorite to win the 2020 U.S. Open. That won't happen. Djokovic was defaulted from the tournament on Sunday after striking a ball that hit a line judge.
After having his serve broken in the first set by Pablo Carreno Busta, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him that hit a line judge. She immediately went down after being hit, and Djokovic rushed over quickly to check on her.
Here's video:
And another angle:
This appeared to be completely unintentional and Djokovic seemed to be genuinely concerned about what he'd done. But striking a ball in anger can cause this kind of thing, so his disqualification is likely deserved.
It's worth noting, Djokovic hadn't lost in 2020 until this incident. What a way to lose that streak.