Ronda Rousey Has as Many WWE Losses as UFC Losses
Ronda Rousey was recently fined and suspended for attacking a WWE official at SummerSlam. Honestly, it was a disgraceful display by the former UFC champion, but she's also prominently featured on the ad banners for WrestleMania tickets. So, I'm thinking it might have been a scripted attack on an official, which is actually OK.
Ronday Rousey WWE Record
Entertainment Tonight and other outlets treated the suspension like a real story while the big news was Rousey losing her match to Liv Morgan that night. It was the second loss of Rousey's WWE career, matching her total loses from her days in MMA. She has now dropped to 30-2, which is still pretty good. (For comparison, Brock Lesnar is apparently 298-105-8 in 411 matches.)
Ronda Rousey MMA Record
Rousey retired with from MMA with a 12-2 record. Not quite as impressive as 30-2, but in real fighting Rousey won the first 12 fights of her career, with nine victories coming via armbar. During her unbeaten stretch only Miesha Tate was able to escape the first round, with Rousey finally submitting her in the third round. Rousey was 4-0 in Strikeforce, then won the first six fights of her UFC career. Rousey's last win came on August 1, 2015. Her UFC record sits at 6-2.
Who Beat Ronda Rousey?
Holly Holm finally beat Rousey in November 15, 2015 at UFC 193 in front of 56,000 people in Melbourne, Australia. It was the first UFC event headlined by women to break the 1 million pay-per-view mark. The reported 1.1 million buys would be equaled in Rousey's next and final fight against Amanda Nunes. So after beginning her career in obscurity, she reached the absolute apex of her profession only to have millions tune in to see her devastating downfall.
Rounda Rousey UFC Return
Rousey is unlikely ever to step inside a cage without a script ever again. Even without Road House, the closest fans may ever get is a celebrity boxing match with Gina Carano. For the time being there is no indication that a matchup with Carano is actually in the works, but you have to assume someone wants to make that easy payday happen.