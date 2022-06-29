Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey Destined For Next Big Celebrity Boxing Match
Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey are going to end up in a high-profile boxing match. The two biggest names in women's mixed martial arts history have both recently been asked about the possibility of fighting and have both admitted they would be interested.
Rousey started it all during an appearance on Kurt Angle's podcast, saying Carano was the person she would come out of retirement to fight. Via Post Wrestling:
"I mean, I’ve said it a million times. It’s not like it’s something new but, for Gina man. Gina Carano, she’s the reason why I got into fighting, she’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful… and if she ever was like, ‘Ronda, I wanna fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds,’ like whatever the hell she’d want — I’m not saying she’s 205 pounds — if she wanted to come into my backyard and do the Rocky thing or, you know, ding, ding and we just do it in the backyard, I don’t care. I will fight Gina wherever she wants and if she doesn’t want to forever, leave [that there]. It’s a respect thing, not like a, ‘F--k you. I’m coming to get you.’ It’s just like, hey, if you ever wanna pull that card out, it’s there. I love her. Thank you Gina for everything you’ve done."
Carano then reciprocated on Dan Bongino's FOX News show.
And again on Joe Rogan's podcast.
So the interest is there on both sides. But would they really get back in the cage? Ronda Rousey hasn't fought in five and a half years. Carano hasn't fought in nearly 13 years! By the time these two are ready they'll have been collectively retired for two decades!
These two seem destined to meet, but in a celebrity boxing match. There's no need to waste time on wrestling and takedown defense and jiu-jitsu and all that stuff. After all this time away, I can't imagine they go through full camps like the title is on the line. They're movie stars now. Just pace around the squared circle and throw some punches and cash that check. The payday will be just as big, especially if they can do it without Dana White, who will certainly consider himself deserving of part of Rousey's cut. No casual fan who would want to see this needs to sit through a pitiful UFC Fight Night 3928 on ESPN+ undercard.