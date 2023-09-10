Ron Rivera Keeps Giving Game Balls to Commanders Owner Josh Harris
The Washington Commanders beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-16 in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The game marked the beginning of a new era in Washington, as it was the first regular season game under new owner Josh Harris. Head coach Ron Rivera decided to give Harris the game ball after the win. If that sounds familiar, there's a reason.
Here's Rivera presenting the ball to Harris today:
Again, if this feels familiar, there's a reason. Rivera did the same thing after Washington's 17-15 win over the Cleveland Browns during the first week of the preseason:
"Great game guys, you all really worked hard today. Let's give the game ball to the guy who signs our checks! Again!"
This is such a pointless gesture and almost feels like Rivera pushing for some job security. It's legitimately hilarious. How many times is this going to happen this season?
I'm sure everyone in the Commanders organization is thrilled to no longer have to deal with Daniel Snyder. But how about giving game balls to guys who deserve it?