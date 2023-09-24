Robert Saleh Sticking With Zach Wilson Is Moronic
Things continue to go poorly for the New York Jets. They dropped to 1-2 on Sunday after an embarrassing 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Things got are so bad, the infighting has begun. And yet, for some reason, head coach Robert Saleh is going to continue running Zach Wilson out there.
Wilson took over under center after Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles four plays into the season. And he's been awful. After Sunday's game, which was another poor performance, Saleh said was sticking with Wilson and that, "He's fine."
Wilson is anything but fine. On Sunday he was 18-for-36, for 157 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He averaged a woeful 4.4 yards per attempt and looked completely outmatched all afternoon.
Heading into the game, for the season, Wilson had completed 26-of-48 passes (54.2 percent) for 310 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions. His passer rating was a horrid 53.3 and his QBR was a bottom-feeding 37.3. He's terrible and the Jets need a change if they have an playoff aspirations. I don't care how they do it, they just need to find another quarterback.