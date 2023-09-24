Jets RB Michael Carter Fights With Coach On Sideline
The 2023 NFL season is not going well for the New York Jets. What was supposed to be a bounce-back season for the franchise has been a disaster so far, beginning after quarterback Aaron Rodgers snapped his Achilles four plays into the season. Things have gotten worse since and are now in the infighting stage.
At the start of the fourth quarter of a terrible performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday, running back Michael Carter could be seen yelling at running backs coach Taylor Embree. The two had to be separated.
That's not a great sign. Carter hadn't played much as he is stuck behind Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall on the depth chart. He had no carries and one catch for three yards at the time.
The Jets' offense has struggled mightily with Zach Wilson under center. A season that began with such promise has rapidly gone off the rails.