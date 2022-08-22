Raiders Owner Mark Davis Won't Confirm or Deny That Dana White Helped Tamper With Tom Brady in 2020
UFC will not allow ESPN to show highlights of their events, but they did allow their broadcast partner to show an alternate broadcast of UFC 278 with Rob Gronkowski and his family on Saturday. UFC president Dana White made an appearance and Gronk asked him to tell about the time White almost made Tom Brady to the Raiders happen. White clearly had no plans to tell this story, but also didn't take much convincing to explain how things got so serious that Brady was shopping for houses in the desert. White blamed Jon Gruden for the deal falling apart.
Reached for comment on White's story, Raiders owner Mark Davis did not have much to say. Via theLas Vegas Review Journal:
“I heard about (White’s comments),” Davis said. “That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember.
“I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching (the Raiders beat Miami 15-13) and the basketball game (Saturday).”
If it sounds like Davis isn't interested in confirming the story, well, that's probably because the NFL might consider it tampering. Davis and Brady were seen together at a UFC event in January 2020 and then White proclaimed that rumors of Brady to the Raiders "had legs." Now you have White telling this story and Gronk confirming it. Considering what just happened to the Dolphins, you can see why Davis might want to play dumb and hope this old story just faded away.
So Dana White, a lifelong New England Patriots fan since day one, tried to recruit Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and would have gotten away with it too if it wasn't for that pesky coach.