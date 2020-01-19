Dana White Believes Tom Brady Las Vegas Raiders Rumors Have Substance
By William Pitts | Jan 19 2020
There were quite a few special guests for Conor McGregor's demolition of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone last night at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, among them New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.
Normally this time of year Brady would be busy preparing for an AFC Championship game with the Patriots, as he had done the previous eight consecutive seasons until this year, when they were unceremoniously eliminated by the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round.
The presence of Brady and Davis in the same building naturally led to speculation about Brady and the Raiders. UFC president Dana White fueled it further with his quote after the post-fight press conference.
While White's words should be taken with a grain of salt, as he is the president of an entirely different organization, they certainly are food for thought. Las Vegas has much to offer Brady, including the chance to prove he's more than a product of Bill Belichick and he can draw a large audience in a new city.
It would be ironic if Brady were to sign with the Raiders, given his career-launching moment took place against that team in the 2001 NFL playoffs in the infamous Tuck Rule Game. For him to don the Silver and Black only after the team departs Oakland would effectively twist the knife for Bay Area fans.