Richest Baseball Players of All Time
By The Big Lead
6. Max Scherzer, $308 million
Okay, we're starting to see a theme here. All of these stud pitchers of this era seemed to establish themselves in a small market and then get scooped up by a contender and paid handsomely. And ultimate success did not come overnight. Scherzer finally broke through with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and added another ring this past fall with the Texas Rangers. At some point during celebrating he could have looked back fondly at the seven-year, $210 sheet from the Nats and the two-year, $86.6 million prize from the New York Mets.
5. Zach Greinke, $338 million
This one is a bit of a surprise. Greinke may have put together one of the quietest Hall of Fame careers in recent history and was never discussed as one of the major earners but the numbers don't lie. The Los Angeles Dodgers paid him $70 million, the Arizona Diamondbacks $136.5 million and the Houston Astros $70 million.