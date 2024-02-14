Richest Baseball Players of All Time
By The Big Lead
4. Albert Pujols, $346 million
Pujols, along with the top player on this list to be revealed in a bit, is undoubtably an all-time slugger. Unfortunately for his pocket book — if you can even say that — he was a bit too early to collect on some of the boffo money. It took until he was 34 years-old to make over $20 million a year but coasted several more years to make up some of the front-end missed opportunities.
3. Justin Verlander, $361 million
Chances are if you played for the 2013 Detroit Tigers you are one of the richest players in Major League Baseball history. You also probably had to wait to win your championship until a different team came calling. Such was the case for Verlander, who signed a seven-year, $181 million package with those Tigers, a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the Mets and will make $43.3 million this year. If he hangs on for a few years (and he might) there's a chance he ends up atop this list.