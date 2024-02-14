Richest Baseball Players of All Time
By The Big Lead
8. David Price, $271 million
As a younger player, this southpaw operated under the very real budget constraints of the Tampa Bay Rays or else he'd be even higher on this list. The Detroit Tigers paid him over $19 million in 2015 and Price would continue to parlay his position as someone everyone would want on the hill during the postseason by earning $30 million/year as a member of the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. When it was all said and done he had a Cy Young and two second-place finishes — and more importantly, finally got a ring in 2018 thanks to a stellar playoff performance.
7. Clayton Kershaw, $294 million
It's such a bummer that repeated October struggles have obscured the fact that Kershaw is arguably the best pitcher of his generation and top-five all time. But even with that he's had an insane career and he'll always have that World Series crown earned back in 2020. The curveball specialist had to wait until he was 27 for the Los Angeles Dodgers to back up the Brinks truck but when they did it was quite a haul. The monster agreement clocked in at seven years and $215 million.