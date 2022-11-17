Revisiting the Pauly Shore 1993 Thanksgiving Classic, 'Son-in-Law'
The Big Lead Big Stream Holiday Podtacular continues today with Son-in-Law, the most 1993 Thanksgiving movie ever made. Starring Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino, Tiffani Amber Thiessen and Patrick Renna, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better 90's movie about a city slicker pretending to be engaged to a farmer's daughter than Son-in-Law.
In many ways Son-in-Law is a peak early-90's movie. Pauly Shore coming off Encino Man, about to make three more major motion pictures. Tiffani Amber Thiessen at the end of Saved by the Bell. Friend of the site Patrick Renna coming off The Sandlot the same year. And Lane Smith coming off the iconic role of Coach O'Reilly in The Mighty Ducks. Plus cameos from Flea and Brendan Fraiser.
Somehow, this fish out of water tale holds up surprisingly well, despite the fact that many characters try their hand at Pauly Shore impressions. Sure, there's a lot that's problematic including two main characters getting roofied and left in a barn, but the jokes about hitting a house guest over the head with a shovel still land like they did three decades ago.
The important thing is that there's a turkey, a family meal, high school friends home for the holidays and a number of other things that will remind you, yeah, Pauly Shore made a Thanksgiving movie.
So listen and then subscribe to the podcast wherever podcasts are sold. And give us five, uh, turkey parts wherever you can rate the podcast. We'll be back next week with even more holiday movie content. As always, Happy Holidays!