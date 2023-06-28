Roundup: Rachel Brosnahan Is the New Lois Lane; RIP Ryan Mallett; Kings Land Pierre-Luc Dubois in Blockbuster Trade
Supreme Court rules against "independent state legislature" doctrine ... Maine's senate and house vote to expand abortion access ... Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died by drowning in Florida ... Stock futures inch lower after big tech rally ... Putin suggested killing Wagner chief during revolt ... Why many ultra-processed foods are so unhealthy ... U.S. considers curbs on AI chip exports to China ... David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan picked as leads for "Superman: Legacy" ... Tom Hanks' niece had a meltdown ... Julian Sands confirmed dead after going missing ... LA Kings swing big trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois ... Bayern Munich's €70 million bid for Harry Kane rejected ... The Suns almost traded Deandre Ayton to the Mavericks ... NASCAR champ Jimmy Johnson's in-laws found dead in apparent murder-suicide ... Grant Williams would be happy to return to Celtics ...
The biggest surprises from NFL offseason workouts [ESPN]
Who is most likely to make waves in NBA free agency [The Ringer]
10 prospects NBA teams are already excited about for the 2024 NBA Draft [Sports Illustrated]
SEC strength of schedule rankings [CBS Sports]
The best 10 films of 2023 (so far) [Variety]
The Bear is back and using a much different recipe [The Big Lead]
Simon Pegg was this week's guest on Smartless.
A great thread on Labyrinth on the 37th anniversary of its release.
The trailer for Netflix's American Gladiators docuseries looks wild.
David Bowie -- "Magic Dance"