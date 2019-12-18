Chris Simms' All-Time Quarterback List is a Mess By Stephen Douglas | Dec 18 2019 Chris Simms and the PFT crew | Mark Brown/Getty Images

Drew Brees set some records on Monday and now everyone must decide where he ranks among the all-time greats. On Tuesday, Marcellus Wiley said he was clearly in the top 10, which I found funny. Of course he's in the top 10. Why would you even think that even needs to be said? And then I saw this tweet.

We discussed where Drew Brees lands on the all-time QB list on @PFT_Live. Here are our top 10s. pic.twitter.com/PwzpWqVzZE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2019

These are the top 10 quarterbacks of all-time according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms. The fact that John Elway is so high on both lists tells me that he's a great source. Florio includes two guys who played before the merger. Otto Graham played before facemasks and color photography. Whatever. They don't belong on a list with modern quarterbacks, but it's OK .

Chris Simms' list, though... woof. There are so many problems with this list, Elway over Brady being the absolute worst. Besides that, Brees has everyone on this list beat in almost ever statistical category you can imagine.

Roger Staubach threw for 173 yards per game in the 70's. He only threw for 140 yards per game in the playoffs, but he won two rings as the Cowboys quarterback. Otto Graham threw for more yards than Staubach in the shadow of World War II and I'm not sure the forward pass was even legal yet.

Then there's Terry Bradshaw, the affable NFL pregame show personality who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bradshaw completed less than 50% of his passes in five of his first seven seasons. He threw 212 career touchdowns and 210 interceptions. He averaged 166 yards per game.

But you know who should really be upset with Simms' list? His dad. Phil Simms had a better career than Staubach and Bradshaw. Phil Simms won a Super Bowl and do you know who he did it against? John Elway. Chris Simms should not be invited home for Christmas.