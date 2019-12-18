Marcellus Wiley Had the Luke Warmest Possible Take On Drew Brees' Place in NFL History By Stephen Douglas | Dec 17 2019 Indianapolis Colts v New Orleans Saints | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Marcellus Wiley was on Speak For Yourself today and he shared what might be the mildest possible take on a quarterback in the history of sports talk programming. Are you sitting down? Good. Because Wiley thinks Drew Brees is one of the 10 best quarterbacks ever and he has the numbers to back it up.

.@MarcellusWiley says Drew Brees is without a doubt a top-10 all-time QB. #SFYin60 pic.twitter.com/ITdpWPJtjJ — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) December 18, 2019

He's #1 on the all-time touchdown, passing yardage and completion percentage lists. He's #4 in QB wins. He won a Super Bowl. If that's not the type of resume that warrants a bold top 10 ranking then I don't know what does.

The only thing bolder than that take is that Twitter video being 55 seconds when the Wiley clip is just 25-seconds. It just goes on for another 30 seconds for no reason. It's like Fox thought that Wiley would need a minute to prove that Drew Brees is a top-10 quarterback, but he did it in 25-seconds by saying things that point to him being arguably the best quarterback of all-time.

This was the equivalent of saying Pitch Perfect is one of the three best Pitch Perfect movies ever. It's like saying Marcellus Wiley is one of the 10 best football players named Marcellus.