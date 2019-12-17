Drew Brees Played the Most Perfect Game Any NFL Quarterback Has Ever Played By Stephen Douglas | Dec 16 2019 Indianapolis Colts v New Orleans Saints | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Drew Brees had a historic night in the New Orleans Saints' 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. Not only did he break Peyton Manning's career touchdown pass total, but he may have played the best game ever for an NFL quarterback.

Brees completed 29 of 30 passes (including 22 straight) for 307 yards and four touchdowns. If that sounds crazy, that's because it is. Only two players have ever thrown 20 or more passes and had just one pass fall incomplete. Philip Rivers and Marcus Mariota both did it last season. Mariota went 22-of-23 for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Rivers went 28-of-29 for 259 and three.

Drew Brees completed his final 22 pass attempts on his way to the single-game completion percentage record (96.7%).



According to the completion probability of each pass, the likelihood of completing all 22 pass attempts:



0.005% (1 in 20,832)#INDvsNO | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/U1fWYhJVIi — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 17, 2019

There have only been 40 examples in the history of the NFL of a quarterback throwing the ball 10 or more times with just one incomplete pass. Kurt Warner starrted 10-for-10 before tearing his MCL in week 15 in 2005. And there have only been 10 times in league history where a QB completed 90-plus percent of his passes on 20 or more attempts.

Brees completed 29 of 30 passes. That's a 96.667 completion percentage. That is Heisenberg-level purity. It is as close as any quarterback will likely ever come to a perfect game. It was crazy when Rivers went 28 of 29 in a game that meant nothing. Brees did it on Monday Night Football while being crowned the NFL's all-time passing touchdown king.