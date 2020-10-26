Peter King Is Worried About the Dallas Cowboys
By Liam McKeone | Oct 26, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT
The Dallas Cowboys season hit a fresh low this past Sunday when they were taken to task by the Washington Football Team with a division lead on the line. Andy Dalton was forced to exit after suffering a concussion, leaving seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci to take the reigns. That went as expected, but as has been the case all season, everybody on the Cowboys' roster underperformed en route to another loss.
That last part is a matter of great concern if you're Jerry Jones. It's hard to expect your team to succeed after losing a starting quarterback as this squad did with Dak Prescott, much less when his backup goes down and the offense is led by a third-string rookie. But the Jones family has invested quite a bit of money in guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and DeMarcus Lawrence while seeing very little return this year. Pair that with the discontent that began to emerge early last week, and the situation is not looking good at all.
Peter King appeared on Monday's edition of The Rich Eisen Show to give his thoughts on the state of America's Team. Suffice to say, he's rather worried about the developments occurring around the quarterback position on this roster.
King specifically points to Elliott as an example of why the situation is as it is in Dallas. He said Elliott looks "disinterested" on the field, not running with the force we're accustomed to seeing and not trying particularly hard to do the little things like picking up a blitz from a linebacker. Pair that level of enthusiasm with everything else that's been going on, and it's a recipe for disaster.
Elliott has indeed been very bad for a man who signed an extension worth $90 million in 2019, but the blame must be shared. While I agree with King that it's hard to blame Mike McCarthy entirely for all this, everyone is sharing in these failures right now. The Cowboys are bad, but they can at least play hard. They aren't even doing that.
Even without Prescott, this will feel like a missed opportunity in Dallas. The supporting cast for the Cowboys is supposed to be one of the best in the business, yet so far this year they have not shown that. The NFC East has never been more winnable, even after last year's putrid showing from every team in the division. The Cowboys are simply failing to rise to the occasion, and it has to have Jones wondering why he spent all that money in the first place.