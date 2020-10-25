Jon Bostic Needs to Be Suspended for Rest of Season For Dirty Hit on Andy Dalton
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 25, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT
Andy Dalton was knocked out of today's Washington Football Team - Dallas Cowboys game by a dirty hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. Dalton was sliding when Bostic dove headfirst and hit Dalton in the head, briefly leaving him motionless on the turf.
It was a horrendous hit that even left Bostic's teammates shocked and worried about Dalton. Bostic was ejected from the game. He should be looking at a hefty fine and at a serious suspension. It should be multiple games and something this egregious might be worth the rest of his season.
Eventually Dalton was able to walk off the field with a little help, but he will not return.
Ben DiNucci, a rookie out of James Madison, replaced Dalton and completed his first pass to Amari Cooper.