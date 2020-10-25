Ezekiel Elliott Got Destroyed in Pass Protection
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 25, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
Things are falling apart in every conceivable way for the Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps nothing epitomizes it more than Ezekiel Elliott getting absolutely crushed while trying to pass protect on this Cowboys third down, which ended in a sack of Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton.
The Cowboys have given up a safety and touchdown pass of over 50 yards against the hapless Washington football team so far. Let's not forget, Kyle Allen is starting at quarterback for Washington. The Cowboys are making him look like Joe Theismann.
As for Zeke, he looked like he would rather have been anywhere else in the world than trying to block Cole Holcomb, who ran through Elliott on his way to a sack. Elliott doesn't even plant his back foot in the ground before being plowed through. You wonder if he was even prepared for the play.
The wheels have fallen off for the Cowboys. Zeke looks disinterested. It might be the beginning of major changes to come in Dallas.